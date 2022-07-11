HCL Q1FY23 result tomorrow: Here's how company performed in last 4 quarters

IT major on Tuesday will declare its financial results for the April-June quarter this year. The company is expected to post revenue growth of 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on a constant currency basis, brokerage firms predicted, even as strong revenue growth is offset by productivity commitments.

Brokerages expected HCL's profit after tax (PAT) likely to decline by 7.9 per cent. The IT major might maintain its FY23 guidance of 12-14 per cent constant currency revenue growth, said brokerage firm BNP Paribas.

Here's how the company performed over the last four quarters:

Q4 FY22

saw its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 zoom 226 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,593 crore. This was 4.4 per cent higher on a QoQ basis. On a comparative basis, the net profit was up 23.9 per cent YoY. The firm's revenue in the March quarter was posted at Rs 22,597 crore, 15 per cent higher than a year ago.

Q3 FY22

HCL posted 13.6 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 3,442 crore for the December 2021 quarter. HCL's revenue grew 15.7 per cent to Rs 22,331 crore in the third quarter of FY22. The firm's PAT for Q3 FY22 was down 4.7 per cent in dollar terms and lower by 2.9 per cent in rupee terms.

Q2 FY22

The company posted 3.9 per cent profit in the September quarter last fiscal year, while its revenue was at Rs 20,655 crore, up 2.9 per cent QoQ, and 11.1 per cent YoY. The firm's net income in the second quarter was Rs 3,265 crore, up 1.6 per cent QoQ, and 3.9 per cent YoY.

Q1 FY22

In the first quarter of FY22, HCL posted a 9 per cent rise consolidated net profit at Rs 3,205 crore, while net revenue was up 12 per cent to Rs 17,842 crore. The firm posted 11.7 per cent YoY growth in constant currency and 29.0 per cent YoY growth in Mode 2 services in constant currency.