HCL Tech announces Rs 40 billion share buyback programme at 9% premium

After TCS, HCL Technologies, country’s fourth largest IT services company, has also announced a share buyback programme. The Noida-headquartered company on Thursday said it has received its board approval to conduct a share buyback of up to 36.3 million equity shares worth up to Rs 40 billion.

The buyback price of Rs 1,100 per share is at around 9 per cent premium over its current market price of Rs 1,010 at NSE at the close of trading session on Thursday. Currently, the promoters' holding in the company stands at 60 per cent.

"The board has approved the buyback of up to 36.3 million equity shares of the company representing 2.61 per cent of the fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 1,100 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 40 billion," the company said in a regulatory filing.



The repurchase programme is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis, it added.

This is the second consecutive year that HCL Technologies has announced a buyback of shares. The IT firm in May last year has bought back Rs 35 billion worth of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece.

HCL is the second major IT services firm to announce such buyback programme this year. Earlier in June this year, the board of TCS has approved a buyback programme of Rs 160 billion at Rs 2,100 per share as part of the company's initiatives to distribute available surplus cash among shareholders.





Apart from TCS and HCL Technologies, country's second largest software services firm also came out with such an offer last year to buyback Rs 130 billion worth shares. Wipro had also bought back Rs 110 billion of shares during the last financial year. in its last annual general meeting had also indicated that the company would consider buyback of shares in coming quarters as part of its capital allocation policy.