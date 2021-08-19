HCL Tech appoints Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil

-
-
Technology services firm HCL Technologies said it has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil.
Funari joined the organization to spearhead HCL’s growth for all industries and capabilities in Brazil, where HCL employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centers in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba.
HCL services more than 30 clients across Brazil, the firm said.
Funari has held leadership positions at various global technology companies.
He has a successful track record in sales and service delivery and a deep understanding of the local marketplace, including its needs and unique characteristics, the firm added.
“I’m excited to lead and be part of HCL’s dynamic team in Brazil, a country that’s home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions,” Funari said. “With HCL’s presence in Latin America, we’ll be able to continue to deliver top services to new and existing customers.”
With Funari’s appointment, HCL continues to widen its global footprint, provide digital transformation services across all industries and add to its customer roster.
HCL has earlier appointed leaders to expand in markets like South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Spain, Portugal and other geographies, as part of its plan to expand its operations globally.
Its existing customer base will also benefit from HCL’s expansion in Latin America at a time when global connection has become crucial.
HCL Corporate Vice President Anil Ganjoo will serve as the corporate sponsor for the region.
