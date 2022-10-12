HCL Tech Q2 net rises 7% to Rs 3,489 cr, firm declares Rs 10 dividend

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY
HCL Tech Q1 results preview: Here is what top brokerages expect
HCL Tech Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 3,283 cr, revenue up 16.9%
HCL Tech Q1 net falls 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,283 cr, declares dividend
HCL Tech margin under pressure over talent crunch as Q1 attrition hits 24%
-
IT firm HCL Tech on Wednesday reported 7% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,489 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 24,686 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 20,655 crore in Q2FY22.
“HCLTech has delivered yet another solid performance this quarter with revenue growing at 3.8% QoQ and 15.8% YoY in constant currency and EBIT at 18% up 93 bps QoQ. Our services business grew 5.3% QoQ and 18.9% YoY in constant currency, led by strong demand for Cloud, Engineering and Digital services. This is a validation of the strategic choices we made and the effectiveness of our operational framework. Our bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong, that augurs well for our future growth, said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Tech.
On Wednesday, the firm's stock on BSE closed 1.5% higher at Rs 953. The company's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2022-23.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU