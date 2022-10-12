JUST IN
HCL Tech Q2 net rises 7% to Rs 3,487 cr, firm declares Rs 10 dividend
Wipro Q2 results: Net profit declines 9% to Rs 2,659 cr
TCS beats Street estimates in Q2, net rises 8.4%; attrition remains high
TCS' Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 10,431 cr, firm declares Rs 8 dividend
IOC, HPCL, BPCL may post 2nd consecutive quarterly loss in July-Sept
Hyundai Motor India posts highest PAT in 4 years at Rs 2,861.77 cr in FY22
Dabur India flags up to 200 bps margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites
Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit nears Rs 6,100 cr in FY22
Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates due to currency volatility
Urban Company's consolidated losses more than double to Rs 514 cr in FY22
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Homegrown ed-tech platform Adda247 raises $35 million; Google new investor
Business Standard

HCL Tech Q2 net rises 7% to Rs 3,489 cr, firm declares Rs 10 dividend

The company's revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 24,686 crore in Q2FY23

Topics
HCL Tech

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

HCLTech, HCL

IT firm HCL Tech on Wednesday reported 7% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,489 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 24,686 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 20,655 crore in Q2FY22.

“HCLTech has delivered yet another solid performance this quarter with revenue growing at 3.8% QoQ and 15.8% YoY in constant currency and EBIT at 18% up 93 bps QoQ. Our services business grew 5.3% QoQ and 18.9% YoY in constant currency, led by strong demand for Cloud, Engineering and Digital services. This is a validation of the strategic choices we made and the effectiveness of our operational framework. Our bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong, that augurs well for our future growth, said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Tech.

On Wednesday, the firm's stock on BSE closed 1.5% higher at Rs 953. The company's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HCL Tech

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.