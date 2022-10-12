HCL Tech Q2 net rises 7% to Rs 3,489 cr, firm declares Rs 10 dividend

IT firm on Wednesday reported 7% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,489 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 24,686 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 20,655 crore in Q2FY22.

“HCLTech has delivered yet another solid performance this quarter with revenue growing at 3.8% QoQ and 15.8% YoY in constant currency and EBIT at 18% up 93 bps QoQ. Our services business grew 5.3% QoQ and 18.9% YoY in constant currency, led by strong demand for Cloud, Engineering and Digital services. This is a validation of the strategic choices we made and the effectiveness of our operational framework. Our bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong, that augurs well for our future growth, said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, .

On Wednesday, the firm's stock on BSE closed 1.5% higher at Rs 953. The company's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2022-23.