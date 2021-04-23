HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6%, expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits

announced on Friday that its fourth quarter net profit fell 6.1 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 2,962 crore as an impact of a one-time bonus the company paid out to employees.

This is slightly better than analysts' expectations who were looking at a dip of 26-31 per cent in Q4 profit on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 6.5-13 per cent annually.

Including the impact of the one-time milestone bonus, the company's net profit for March 2021 quarter was at Rs 2,387 crore. The special bonus was paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to approximately $90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries. This came to Rs 728 crore in rupee terms.

on Friday reported fourth quarter revenue at Rs 19,642 crore, up 1.8 per cent sequentially and up 5.7 per cent on an annual basis.

The Noida-based IT company expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency for FY22, and expects EBIT margin between 19.0 per cent and 21 per cent.

Revenue for the year was Rs 75,379 crore, a rise of 6.7 per cent annually in rupee terms, and 1.1 per cent in constant currency, while EBIT margin during the year was 21.4 per cent.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed our world – society at all levels, businesses around the globe, and our own individual lives, as well as those of families, friends, and colleagues. In the past year, we have worked relentlessly to respond to the disruption of the pandemic, a sign of the tenacity of the human spirit. Enterprises, too, have worked to adapt to and embrace the transformed business environment and ecosystems, partly through the adoption of next-generation technologies," said Shiv Nadar, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Ltd.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share, and a special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share as a milestone to mark the company crossing the $10 billion milestone. The total interim dividend is Rs 16 per share, bringing up the total for the year to Rs 26 per share.

The firm also reported the highest ever new deal booking this quarter of $ 3.1 billion, a 49 per cent increase annually, with an all-time high exit pipeline.

Attrition during the quarter was 9.9 per cent, down from 10.2 per cent from the previous quarter. The company expect this to increase slightly, but not significantly. "We have onboarded 14,500 freshers, much more than what we did in any previous four or five financial years," said Apparao VV, the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

CEO C Vijayakumar said HCL Technologies will hire more than 15,000 entry level hires, not only in India but across its other geographies, including US and Canada in the coming financial year.

The effective tax rate for the company stood at 21.9 per cent, Vijayakumar said.