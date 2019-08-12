HCL Tech's new division to help faster scaling up of products business

HCL Technologies’ move to carve a separate division for its product and platform business is seen as a step in the right direction, to scale the business faster.

Starting this July, the Noida-based firm launched a business unit called HCL Software, bringing all the IBM intellectual property (IP) partnerships and acquisitions under it. “Software and services businesses are quite different, with different business models, capital allocation, talent models and rhythm to revenue and profits. Hence, it would (have been) shocking if HCL did not split out its software and IP ...