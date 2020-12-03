HCL Tech’s Roshni Nadar tops the list of India’s wealthiest women

-
Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL Technologies, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon and Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV have topped the list of wealthiest women in India, according to the second edition of ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun–Leading Wealthy Women’ report, compiled by Kotak Wealth Management, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hurun India.
Shaw is the wealthiest self-made woman on the list, which features eight dollar billionaires and 38 women with wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above. The listing is based on the net worth of women as on September 30, 2020 and focuses exclusively on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals.
The report is a data-driven attempt to understand wealth creation among Indian women and celebrate the success of the top 100 entrepreneurs, professionals and businesswomen in India. The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore. The threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore.
Nineteen women from this list also feature in the Hurun India Rich List 2020, and six women have made it to the Hurun Global Rich List 2020.
Oisharya Das, CEO-Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The report reveals an interesting and inspiring trend of more and more trailblazing women leading the way and scripting success stories across a wide variety of industries and encompassing cities and towns pan India. For India to achieve its aspirational target to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, women will continue to play a crucial role as wealth creators in order to achieve that goal.”
Of the 31 self-made women on the list, six are professional managers and 25 are entrepreneurs. Six women entrepreneurs from the start-up ecosystem feature on the list, of which two have built their companies into Unicorns – Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath of Byju’s (Think & Learn).
Nineteen women are aged 40 or below.
Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo; Anjana Reddy, Universal Sportsbiz and Vidhi Shanghvi, Sun Pharma are the youngest women on the list.
Pharmaceuticals and Textiles, Apparel & Accessories dominate, accounting for 25 per cent of the list. This is followed by Healthcare and Financial Services with a share of 9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. With 32 individuals, Mumbai tops the list followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10). Fifteen per cent of the women on the list hail from non-metros.
The primary philanthropic causes that the women identified with are education and healthcare. Four women on the list find a place on the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020.
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “The women on the list are the most successful women leaders in India. Their stories deserve to be shared and studied. What is it that makes them successful? How did they do it? I hope this list can inspire more women to become entrepreneurs, run businesses or lead companies.”
