HCL Tech sets up separate Google Cloud unit, to ramp capacity to 5,000

has launched a separate Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide as more businesses build on cloud capability provided by the technology major.

This dedicated business group in HCL will be supported by engineering, solutions, and business teams from Google Cloud.

HCL currently has more than 1,300 professionals trained on Google Cloud and plans to ramp this capacity to more than 5,000 specialists in the near future, providing expertise to enterprise customers in areas like containerization, hybrid and multi-cloud with Anthos, compute, data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, collaboration with G Suite, and more.

“The cloud is at the heart of innovation and digital transformation for enterprises, and unlocks new opportunities for them to tackle their most important challenges,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with HCL, we can help organizations deploy Google Cloud broadly and at scale, and move their most critical, data-intensive workloads to GCP.”

HCL will create Google Cloud-specific Cloud Native Labs in Dallas, US , UK (London), and India (NCR).

These labs will provide customers a landscape to innovate by engaging in business-focused design workshops to rapidly create MVPs/pilots on Google Cloud.

"HCL and Google have a deep and long-standing relationship, and this new business unit is a strategic step forward in our partnership. I am confident that the Google Cloud Business Unit will accelerate execution of digital transformation of global organizations as well as incubate new IP and solutions that will redefine the market,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO,