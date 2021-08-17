HCL Tech signs 5-year IT contract with German chemical co Wacker Chemie AG

-
HCL Technologies said it has signed a five-year, end-to-end information technology transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.
Wacker currently operates 26 production sites. Wacker’s engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernisation, standardisation and automation. HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.
“Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model,” said Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and CDO, Wacker Chemie AG. “We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program,’ helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry. We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes.”
HCL has earlier said that amongst its priorities this year is expanding its geographical footprint, with an increased focus in Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and Japan.
“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region,” said Dr. Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies.
“We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker.”
Last week, HCL announced a partnership with Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian telecom service provider and media company, to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems.
