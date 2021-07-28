JUST IN
HCL Technologies names Jill Kouri new Chief Marketing Officer

Kouri joins the firm most recently from JLL, where she was Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for 7 years. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in marketing leadership roles at Accenture

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

HCL Technologies said on Wednesday it has appointed Jill Kouri as its global Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new role, Kouri will lead the company’s global marketing programmes to advance HCL’s focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age.

“As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises and reinforce its industry-leading ESG practices, it is imperative to strengthen our marketing leadership,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCL Technologies. “Jill brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building to demand generation and sales enablement, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team.”

Kouri joins HCL Technologies most recently from JLL, where she was Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for seven years. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in senior marketing leadership roles at Accenture.

“While I was familiar with HCL Technologies at a high level, I was completely in awe of the organization’s rich history, culture and focus on innovation and entrepreneurial mindset,” Kouri said. “HCL is at a critical point in its journey, having reached the $10 billion revenue mark, and I am excited to lead the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity, all while driving a very strong growth agenda.”

Kouri is a very strong advocate and driver for purpose and diversity and inclusion initiatives. She is a board member with FGM Architects, and is involved in several non-profit initiatives including Dress for Success, where she is part of the Midwest Advisory Council. Kouri earned her bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and has APR (Accreditation in Public Relations) certification from the Public Relations Society of America.

First Published: Wed, July 28 2021. 18:30 IST

