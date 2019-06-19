HCL Technologies signs multi year contract with Cricket Australia

has signed a multi-year contract with Cricket Australia, the governing body of

Under the deal, HCL will provide a digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

HCL will work on a digital core ecosystem for Cricket Australia, including properties such as the Live App, cricket.com.au, bigbash.com.au and community cricket applications such as and community.cricket.com.au.

"We are thrilled to partner with and believe that this partnership will serve as a blueprint for organisations worldwide who are exploring technology platforms that can scale existing value chains into ecosystem-centric business models, resulting in inspiring and exceptional experiences," said Michael Horton, HCL Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand.

The cricket-following community in Australia has more than 2 million fans attending cricket matches during the 2018/19 season. Around the world, the sport of cricket has a fan base of over 2.5 billion passionate followers.

Digitally, CA has an online audience exceeding 20 million globally per year and has established and maintained its position as the No 1 sports destination in Australia throughout the summer, achieving a record unique Australian audience of 2.87 million in January 2019 alone.