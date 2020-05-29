HCL Technologies to buy Cisco's Self-Optimizing Network technology

said on Friday it will buy Cisco’s Self-Optimizing Network (SON) technology, in an acquisition that would builds on its focus on products and platforms (mode-3) strategy, and help it cater to the needs of its telecommunication customers, including tier-one communication service providers globally.

Unlike its rivals, has bet big on selling products and platforms. As part of this strategy, it bought some IBM products for nearly $2 billion in 2018.

The Cisco SON technology is a platform that uses machine learning and a set of applications to automate the Radio Access Network (RAN). It helps customers boost performance, harmonize the multiple technologies that comprise a RAN, and maximize the capabilities of existing infrastructures, resulting in reduced capital and operational expenditures.





As part of the deal, some employees who work on Cisco’s SON technology will move from Cisco to HCL, the IT firm said in a statement.

“HCL’s decision to make this acquisition comes in line with our Mode 3 strategy. As we expand our footprint in this space and support the mobility needs of our customers; the SON products and services will now be included in our telecommunications offerings. This will gain further importance with 5G networks,” said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President,



“We are proud to lead the next phase of the Cisco SON business journey, especially regarding 5G, and look forward to supporting new and existing customers with continued innovation. We also want to extend a warm welcome to the Cisco SON team members joining HCL,” he added.