HCL, UNLEASH to develop solutions for aquatic ecosystem conservation

HCL Group and UNLEASH, a global innovation programme for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), have announced a year-long collaboration to mobilise youth and develop innovative solutions to promote aquatic ecosystem conservation. These solutions will aim to tackle challenges from source (mountains and glaciers) to sink (oceans and seas) and their links to terrestrial ecosystems, according to a statement.
"... UNLEASH and HCL will collaborate to establish a year of youth-led action. Specifically, the partnership will allow youth to develop solutions encompassing SDG 14 (Life below water) and SDG 15 (Life on land), and explore synergies with other SDGs as well," the statement said. During the process, they will be guided by industry experts and receive hands-on support to ensure that solutions are relatable to the context and feasible in practice. HCL Group with its presence in business through HCL Technologies, HCL Infosystems and HCL Healthcare, and its social development organisations including the philanthropic Shiv Nadar Foundation and The Habitats Trust, and its CSR arm HCL Foundation, has been tackling real on-ground issues related to SDGs. "The Group with its breadth of experience across different sectors and its holistic and powerful sustainability charter is the perfect partner for UNLEASH to successfully push its SDGs innovation efforts," the statement added. Commenting on the partnership, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO of HCL, and Chairperson of HCL Technologies, said: "HCL's collaboration with UNLEASH in bringing innovation to the SDGs, and specifically to the preservation of nature and ocean conservation is an essential step in our overall sustainability efforts, Roshni Nadar is also Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation, and Founder of The Habitats Trust.
