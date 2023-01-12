JUST IN
HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner
Guyana President makes strong investment pitch to attract India Inc
Larsen & Toubro sells business division to subsidiary LTTS for Rs 800 crore
WHO issues a 'medical product alert' for Marion Biotech cough syrup
Unicorns in South and SE Asia need to reduce cash burn: S&P Global
Reviewing DRI notice and exploring options, says Samsung India
Fresh cases filed against ABG Shipyard owner, others for Rs 1,688-cr fraud
Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India unveils hydrogen fuel-cell powered 'Euniq 7'
Torrent group bid is non-compliant: Reliance Capital lenders to NCLT
OFCD issuance case: Sebi issues notice to Sahara Group firm, others
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
HCLTech Q3 results: Profit rises 18.8%, trims FY23 revenue guidance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner

HCLTech will drive transformation across Mattel's global technology landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains

Topics
HCLTech | Technology

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

HCLTech, HCL

Technology company HCLTech on Thursday announced that global toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. has selected it as primary digital transformation partner for the next several years.
HCLTech will drive transformation across Mattel’s global technology landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains. The IT major will support Mattel’s future direction and continued digital transformation journey, the company said.
“With operations in more than 35 locations around the world, it is vital to have an IT services partner that can match our scale and adjust for our growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” said Sven Gerjets, Chief Technology Officer at Mattel. He added that “due to their extensive experience in modernizing large enterprises across sectors and around the world, HCLTech is
the right partner at the right time for Mattel.”
India’s third largest IT services firm HCLTech has reported a strong quarter with a net profit of Rs 4,096 crore for Q3 FY 23, an increase of 18.8 per cent compared to the same period last year against a weak global macroeconomic environment.
“We’re excited to partner with Mattel to help them move to a product IT operating model,” said Anand Birje, President of Digital Business at HCLTech. “We will help them with their business applications and enterprise platform modernization while shifting their underlying digital foundations to resilient, modern, and efficient cloud infrastructure.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HCLTech

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 21:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.