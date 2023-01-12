HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner

company on Thursday announced that global toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. has selected it as primary digital transformation partner for the next several years.

will drive transformation across Mattel’s global landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains. The IT major will support Mattel’s future direction and continued digital transformation journey, the company said.

“With operations in more than 35 locations around the world, it is vital to have an IT services partner that can match our scale and adjust for our growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” said Sven Gerjets, Chief Officer at Mattel. He added that “due to their extensive experience in modernizing large enterprises across sectors and around the world, is

the right partner at the right time for Mattel.”

India’s third largest IT services firm HCLTech has reported a strong quarter with a net profit of Rs 4,096 crore for Q3 FY 23, an increase of 18.8 per cent compared to the same period last year against a weak global macroeconomic environment.

“We’re excited to partner with Mattel to help them move to a product IT operating model,” said Anand Birje, President of Digital Business at HCLTech. “We will help them with their business applications and enterprise platform modernization while shifting their underlying digital foundations to resilient, modern, and efficient cloud infrastructure.”