HCLTech signs multi-year contract with Swiss MRO firm SR Technics

Global technology company HCLTech on Monday announced on Monday that it has signed a multi-year contract with Swiss firm SR Technics for the digital transformation of its business. SR Technics is maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provider to civil aviation industry.
HCLTech will implement a new greenfield SAP S/4HANA environment hosted on Microsoft Azure using RISE with SAP. Moving to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow SR Technics to transform and simplify its business operations, enabling it to modernise the application stack and optimise IT operating costs.
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland SR Technics has a network of partners and business development offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. The firm, which offers fully-customised MRO solutions for aircraft engines, airframe and components, provides technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.
To augment its SAP S/4HANA deployment and future operations, SR Technics will implement iMRO, HCLTech’s MRO industry add-on for SAP. iMRO is a smart and highly differentiated maintenance software solution, which aims to enhance overall visibility and operational effectiveness. iMRO is currently used by more than 50 customers globally and SR Technics’ deployment is the first on SAP S/4HANA using RISE with SAP.
“The combined SAP and HCLTech offering was the only solution that fully met our unique business requirements. It provides a future-proof technology foundation to optimise and grow our engines operations. HCLTech’s industry knowledge and SAP transformation expertise combined with its global and local delivery capabilities really stood out when it came to selecting our technology partner,” said Patrick Kuster, Senior Vice President IT and executive sponsor of the ReSeT digital transformation program at SR Technics.
HCLTech’s SAP consultant base has now grown to over 10,000 globally, with local offices and consultants across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, the company said. The company’s partnership with SAP enables organizations to move to the cloud SaaS model of RISE with SAP using HCLTech’s digital and application capabilities while leveraging their existing investments in SAP configuration and extensions.
“This contract highlights HCLTech’s strong partnership with SAP and our innovative product engineering capabilities. SR Technics works with many of the world’s major airlines and aerospace manufacturers, making this a significant engagement as we further grow our business in the DACH region and across the aviation sector globally,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa, HCLTech.
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:45 IST
