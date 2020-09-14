HDFC AMC: Regulatory changes another headache apart from slowing business

Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has clarified that it would engage in a consultative process with the asset management companies (AMCs) before implementing the asset allocation norms for multi-cap funds. Among the two listed players – HDFC AMC and Nippon AMC, the former could be at greater risk if these norms are to be implemented in the current form.

HDFC Equity Fund, launched in January 1995, is among the oldest multi-cap funds and a marquee product for the AMC. With Rs 19,150 crore of assets under management, and 86 per cent of the allocation to large-cap stocks, ...