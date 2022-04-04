HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd to merge

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment board clears media firm's mega merger with Sony
After mega media deal, how will Zee-Sony partnership unfold?
Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union to merge with Shriram Transport
Shriram Transport: Analysts see limited near-term synergy post merger
TMS Ep70: Zee-Sony merger, market correction, crypto, securitisation
-
India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with housing finance firm HDFC Ltd, the companies said on Monday.
As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank. Shares held by the housing finance company in the lender will be extinguished, making HDFC Bank a full-fledged public company, Reuters reported.
The subsidiaries and associates of HDFC Ltd will shift to HDFC Bank, the companies said in a regulatory filing.
Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC Limited, called the arrangement "a merger of equals".
"Over the last few years, various regulations for banks and NBFCs have been harmonised, thereby enabling the potential merger. Further, the resulting larger balance sheet would allow underwriting of large ticket infrastructure loans, accelerate the pace of credit growth in the economy, boost affordable housing and increase the quantum of credit to the priority sector, including credit to the agriculture sector,” said Parekh, according to moneycontrol.com.
Rajnish Kumar, a former chairperson of State Bank of India, told CNBC=TV18 the combined entity will give "advantage of cost efficiencies".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU