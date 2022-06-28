HDFC Bank-backed Lentra acquires AI startup TheDataTeam for undisclosed sum

-
ALSO READ
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Brokerages see return ratios improving by FY25-26
What does the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger mean for shareholders?
HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd announce 'merger of equals'
Private sector lender HDFC Bank hopeful of Aramco-like MSCI inclusion
HDFC - HDFC Bank merger: What's in store for the shareholders?
-
HDFC Bank-backed Lentra AI Private Limited, a digital lending cloud platform, has acquired Chennai and Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) company TheDataTeam (TDT) for an undisclosed amount.
Through this deal, Lentra will integrate TDT’s behaviour intelligence platform Cadenz which helps banks and finance firms make decisions on customer creditworthiness based on a unique financial journey. It will also help in launching new products for a faster go-to-market.
Launched in 2019, Cadenz simplifies the journey from raw customer data to live intelligence and helps businesses eliminate friction and drive new initiatives quickly.
Also Read: Demand for over 150k in roles in 5G, cloud computing, AI & big data: Report
Following the acquisition, Rangarajan Vasudevan, Founder & CEO of TDT, joined Lentra as co-founder & chief data officer. Lentra, founded in 2019 by D Venkatesh and Ankur Handa, is backed by HDFC Bank, Bessemer Venture Partners, and SIG.
In a statement, Sandeep Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer, Lentra, said there is explosive growth in the credit market. Some of Lentra’s clients have grown their loan book by ten times after the Lentra lending cloud came on board.
By integrating the Cadenz platform, Lentra can provide an even bigger competitive edge to clients in the entire credit lifecycle. The lifecycle covers activities like lead generation through the origination and the post-disbursal activities of the loan management system, monitoring, collections and risk management.
The cloud-native platform, Lentra, works with over 50 banks and financial institutions and has processed more than 13 billion transactions. The cloud platform is highly scalable and can handle more than 1100 API calls/second, making it one of the most preferred digital lending solutions for financial institutions, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU