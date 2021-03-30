JUST IN
Business Standard

HDFC Bank customers face difficulty in accessing net, mobile banking

Vent frustration on social media; bank has faced similar issues in the past

Subrata Panda 

HDFC Bank
People walking past an HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Tuesday said some of its customers are facing intermittent issues while accessing net banking and mobile banking facilities.

Customers facing outages took to social media to vent out their frustration.

Clarifying on Twitter, HDFC Bank said, “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you”.

This is not the first time the bank customers are facing difficulties in accessing net banking or mobile banking facilities of the bank.

Early last month, the bank informed the stock exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed an external professional IT firm for carrying out a special audit of its entire IT infrastructure.

In December last year, irked by the repeated service outages, the RBI asked HDFC Bank to temporarily halt all its digital launches as well as new sourcing of credit card customers.

After this action by the RBI, the private lender’s management issued a statement to its customers, apologising for not being able to live up to their expectations at times. But it told customers that it had already taken help from external experts and understood what needs to be done.

It also substantially implemented the inputs to strengthen IT infrastructure and systems.

The bank then submitted an action plan last month to the RBI, detailing the steps it is taking to address the issue. HDFC Bank said it was hopeful of improving its technology platform in three months. The plan is supposed to get implemented in 10-12 weeks, the management had said last month during an analysts’ meet.

First Published: Tue, March 30 2021. 15:22 IST

