HDFC Bank offers 50% off on loan processing fee; cashback on Apple products

HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a slew of offers on banking products for customers ahead of the festive season. The lender said it has roped in several e-commerce and retail giants, as well as over 2,000 hyper-local and kirana stores for cashbacks and special deals.
Through 'Festive treats', it will offer 50 per cent off on the processing fees of auto loans, personal loans, and business growth loans and zero processing fee on two-wheeler loans. One can avail cashback of up to 22.5 per cent and convert their purchases into no extra cost EMI on brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Godrej and Panasonic.
The bank will also be offering up to Rs 7,000 cashback on all Apple products, including on the tech company's latest launches.
Due to Covid-19, customers will be able to avail all the deals and offers digitally. “These are unprecedented times but post lockdown we are seeing green shoots. We want to boost consumption through the offers," Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank said.
"Consumers have held back on purchases during lockdown, there is a lot of pent up demand. Over the past 2-3 months
we have seen renewed customer interest and buying patterns and we see this continuing through the festive season as well," Parag Rao, Country Head of HDFC Bank added.
HDFC Bank has tied up with retail brands for both in-store and on-line purchases. Several e-commerce majors and retail and consumer brands liek Amazon, Myntra, Pepperfry, Swiggy, Grofers, Bata, Monte Carlo will offer special deals and cashbacks. It has also tied up with hyperlocal and kirana stores to line up several offers at the regional level.
