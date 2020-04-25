JUST IN
Air India employees urge govt to cancel airlines' decision to cut pay
HDFC invokes pledged shares to acquire 6.43% stake in Reliance Capital

These shares were acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge by security trustee on behalf of the corporation, which was pledged against a loan given by the lender in its normal course of business

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital
Mortgage lender HDFC has acquired 6.43 per cent stake in debt-trapped Reliance Capital by invoking pledged shares, the company said on Saturday.

These shares were acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge by security trustee on behalf of the corporation, which was pledged against a loan given by the lender in its normal course of business, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, the company acquired 252.7 million shares of Rs 10 each, it said, adding that the total value of these shares is Rs 252 crore.

It further said the requisite disclosure had already been made on March 27, and since the shares have now been credited to the account of the corporation, the disclosure was being made once again.
First Published: Sat, April 25 2020. 15:36 IST

