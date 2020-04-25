HDFC invokes pledged shares to acquire 6.43% stake in Reliance Capital

-
Mortgage lender HDFC has acquired 6.43 per cent stake in debt-trapped Reliance Capital by invoking pledged shares, the company said on Saturday.
These shares were acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge by security trustee on behalf of the corporation, which was pledged against a loan given by the lender in its normal course of business, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Following this, the company acquired 252.7 million shares of Rs 10 each, it said, adding that the total value of these shares is Rs 252 crore.
It further said the requisite disclosure had already been made on March 27, and since the shares have now been credited to the account of the corporation, the disclosure was being made once again.
