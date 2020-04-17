Data story: The march of Covid-19 across India

The number of confirmed cases in India has risen steadily since the country crossed 100 cases on March 15. As of Thursday (April 16, 2020), India had a total of 12,759 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 420 deaths and over 1,500 recoveries. The five most affected states and Union Territories by number of cases were Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — in that order. The number of confirmed cases in India has risen steadily since the country crossed 100 cases on March 15. As of Thursday (April 16, 2020), India had a total of 12,759 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 420 deaths and over 1,500 recoveries. The five most affected states and Union Territories by number of cases were Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — in that order. ALSO READ: BS Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India and world

Even as the pandemic had begun to take a heavy toll on most countries of the world, the Narendra Modi-led central government on March 24 imposed a 21-day nationwide to check the spread of the virus. Later, on April 14, this was extended by another 19 days until May 3, with a partial relaxation for some sectors of the economy to resume their operations, subject to certain conditions. ALSO READ: Covid-19 in numbers: Latest data on cases and deaths in India and globally

Have we managed to contain the dangers through restrictions? How has India's fight against Covid-19 been so far? Have we managed to flatten the curve? Which are the most affected states in the country, and what do their daily addition of cases tell us about their trajectory? The charts and map here, updated every day, look at daily addition of new cases by India and key states, their cumulative tally, growth in their number of Covid-19 cases along with 5-day daily moving averages, and the novel coronavirus' footprint since March 15.