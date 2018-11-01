HDFC reports 25% jump in Q2 standalone net profit to Rs 24.67 billion

Mortgage lender Ltd on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 24.6708 billion in second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 19.7819 billion in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 112.5696 billion, up from Rs 90.0737 billion in the same period of the previous financial year, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated figures were not provided by the company.

Shares of traded at Rs 1,756.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.71 per cent from its previous close.