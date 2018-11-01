HDFC reports 25% jump in Q2 standalone net profit to Rs 24.67 billion

-
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 24.6708 billion in second quarter ended September 30.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 19.7819 billion in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 112.5696 billion, up from Rs 90.0737 billion in the same period of the previous financial year, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated figures were not provided by the company.
Shares of HDFC traded at Rs 1,756.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.71 per cent from its previous close.
