HDFC reports 25% jump in Q2 standalone net profit to Rs 24.67 billion

Business Standard

Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 112 bn, up from Rs 90 bn in the same period of the previous financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2 company results
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 24.6708 billion in second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 19.7819 billion in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 112.5696 billion, up from Rs 90.0737 billion in the same period of the previous financial year, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated figures were not provided by the company.

Shares of HDFC traded at Rs 1,756.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.71 per cent from its previous close.

First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 15:10 IST

