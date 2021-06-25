Headless NCLT awaits reforms to speed up resolution of pending cases

January 5, 2020, was the last time the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had a full time president. Since then there have been five acting presidents - four of them in the last month alone - as the post had to be filled by the most senior person in line.

One of them had only one-day tenure left while another some three days at the time of their top posting. While the government is concerned that both NCLT and appellate tribunal - NCLAT - are without president and chairman for more than a year, over 20,000 cases have piled up at the adjudicating authority. Of these, more than half - ...