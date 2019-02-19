Healthcare technology space proving to be a gold mine for startups

For India’s startup entrepreneurs, the opportunity to resolve health issues using advanced technologies is turning out to be a magnet. No wonder then that the healthcare technology space has emerged as the biggest startup sector in terms of venture capital investments.

According to Tracxn, a private investment-tracking firm, digital healthcare start-ups received about $565 million in 2018, an all-time high and 43 per cent higher than the previous year. The figure suggests investors’ confidence, as well as business opportunity, in healthcare space, a sector that has long ...