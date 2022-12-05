JUST IN
Business Standard

HealthKart raises $135 million in funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

Company will use money to promote brands, increase offline distribution, and expand internationally

Topics
HealthKart | funding | Health sector

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Nutrition products firm HealthKart has raised $135 million in a funding round led by Singaporean investor Temasek, with participation from homegrown venture capital firms A91 Partners and Kae Capital.

The company said in a statement it will use the fund from the series H round to promote its brands, increase offline distribution, expand international operations, and make acquisitions.

“Driving fitness and preventive health by addressing the nutritional gaps is a systemic trend which is taking off in a big way in India. With HealthKart’s R&D capabilities and omni-channel distribution infrastructure, we are excited to lead the way,” said Sameer Maheshwari, founder and chief executive officer of HealthKart.

The firm said it has recorded an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 1,000 crore and owns MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand, and HKVitals, an online health supplement brand. It said its products are used by more than a million consumers every month across multiple channels.

HealthKart has the opportunity to build the largest and most significant consumer brand in the health and nutritional space. It is a digital first pioneer which has successfully transitioned into an omni-channel business, and achieved market leadership in the past five years in the segments it operates in,” said VT Bharadwaj, of A91 Partners.

“HealthKart is India’s only vertically focused D2C nutrition platform. It aims to bridge the nutritional needs of the ever-expanding health-conscious India. Sameer and the HealthKart team have established strong awareness and customer trust with marquee brands,” said Neeraj Shrimali, executive director, Digital and Technology Investment Banking at Avendus Capital.

Avendus Capital acted as the financial advisor to HealthKart for the deal.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:20 IST

