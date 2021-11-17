Healthtech start-up K&L Wellness raises Rs 30 crore in seed round

-
Health-tech start-up K&L Wellness Technology has raised a seed round of Rs 30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.
The company provides therapeutic based health solutions to lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity, among others, through yoga and meditation. K&L Wellness founders Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho also run a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bangalore.
The raised funds will be invested to launch and scale its health tech platform. Karan Talreja, co-founder of K&L Wellness, “We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter.”
