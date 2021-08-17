Healthtech startup Ultrahuman raises $17.5m in Series B funding round

Ultrahuman, the metabolic fitness platform, raised $17.5 million in series-B funding, as it aims to help over a billion people in the world suffering from a metabolic health disorder.

The Series B funding came from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund. Marquee founders and angel investors also participated including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra and Roman Saini.

This brings the total funds raised so far to $25 million. Ultrahuman is committed to making metabolic fitness accessible to millions of people globally. The funds raised will be used for geographical expansion and to improve their biomarker technology.

“Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance, ” said Ultrahuman Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar.

The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable helps people optimise their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers. The Ultrahuman wearable launched in June 2021 has already amassed thousands of users in the waitlist.

Over a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder. Metabolic disorders contribute to almost 85% of all chronic diseases in the world. By helping people understand how food and exercise affects their metabolic health, people would be able to make informed choices about what they eat and their activity levels. The approach is a geography / diet agnostic way to help people eat and exercise better.

Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal who were also co-founders at Runnr that later merged with Zomato. Kumar is an avid cyclist, biohacker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast. Singhal is a cross fit enthusiast and biohacker.