Hemant Kanoria moves NCLT for setting aside KPMG audit at SREI

Hemant Kanoria, founder of SREI, has moved the Kolkata Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), for setting aside a forensic audit by

Assurance and Consulting Services LLP was appointed an auditor in the corporate debtor ( Infrastructure Finance and its wholly owned subsidiary, Equipment Finance) by lenders in March-April 2021.

In an application moved on January 19, Kanoria sought setting aside the appointment of by Axis Bank and UCO Bank (lead banks in the consortium of lenders) as an auditor in and restraining the banks from conducting or proceeding with the process of audit through the auditing and advisory firm.

The application cited an issue of parallel auditing in the wake of CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process) in SREI. It mentioned that according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, the resolution professional (RP) of SREI had appointed BDO India LLP as the transaction auditor of SREI Infrastructure Finance.

From the minutes of meetings of the committee of creditors (CoC), according to the application, it was “evident” that BDO had been appointed as the auditor of the corporate debtor.

It also said that the “nature, scope and functions” of the audit conducted by BDO and KPMG, were overlapping and due to the overlap, there was likelihood of “concurrent, contradictory and divergent” conclusions emerging between the two auditors.

Also, the application mentioned that any further enquiry or forensic study of the corporate debtor would be "unfair" as the applicant and superseded board of directors would not have an opportunity to give any explanation. No report without any consultation with the superseded board of directors can be fair or independent and therefore will affect and prejudice the rights of the applicant and other directors, the application said.

Another issue raised in the application was that the audit had exceeded its time period. The audit ought to have been completed by June 24, 2021, the application said.

According to the provisions of an RBI circular (dated July 3, 2017), an auditor, once appointed, was required to complete the audit and give a report within a maximum period of three months from the date of the Joint Lenders Forum meeting authorizing the same. On or about March 23, 2021, KPMG was appointed an auditor by the lenders.

However, till date, despite initiation of CIRP, KPMG was continuing with the audit of the corporate debtor in violation of the provisions of IBC, the application mentioned.

On October 4, it may be mentioned, the RBI superseded the boards of two SREI owing to governance concerns and defaults by the in meeting various payment obligations. Then, on October 8, CIRP was initiated on an application filed by the central bank for initiating insolvency proceedings against SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and SREI Equipment Finance (SEFL).

The administrator thereafter moved the Bench for consolidation of resolution processes of SIFL and SEFL.