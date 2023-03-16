JUST IN
DLF sells 1,137 flats in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore within 3 days
Xiaomi's shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal crown
Biyani withdraws resignation from post of exec chairman, director of FRL
Jubilant plans to grow Popeyes India network to 250 restaurants in 5 years
Around 62% employers intend to hire women in stem roles, says study
Air India's 3 international flights affected due to tech issues in 2 days
Kishore Biyani withdraws resignation from FRL's suspended board as Chairman
New Jio family plan could delay postpaid tariff hikes: Kotak Inst Equities
Campa Cola challenge: Coke blinks first, cuts 200 ml bottle prices by Rs 5
JSW Energy board approves allotment of 25,000 NCDs to raise Rs 250 cr
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
ADIA to invest $500 mn in Lenskart, hold 10% stake in eyewear retailer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Here's what a top lawyer thinks of entry of foreign law firms into India

Reversing a decades-long stance, the Bar Council of India this week permitted firms from certain countries to register in India, open offices and advise local clients on international law

Topics
foreign law firms | Law firms | Lawyers

Bloomberg 

Cyril Shroff
Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

India’s decision to allow foreign lawyers to operate in the local market will boost competition and fees, according to the managing partner at one of the nation’s biggest law firms.

Reversing a decades-long stance, the Bar Council of India this week permitted firms from certain countries to register in India, open offices and advise local clients on international law in non-litigious matters.

Cyril Shroff of Mumbai-based Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas likened the move to throwing a big stone in a pond. “It causes ripples but the pond will calm down soon,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Does the move significantly enhance access for foreign law firms, given the many restrictions?

It does give them a lot of opportunity. The restrictions are on practicing Indian law and that is a small portion of transaction work. Majority of transaction work nowadays is legal system agnostic, till you come to the governing law clause in any agreement. That is the only piece which is exclusively Indian law.

How will the division of local law and foreign law be regulated?

I’m sure the BCI will have regulatory mechanisms. Singapore has over 150 foreign law firms and a very vigilant regulator that watches like a hawk. They examine time sheets, do surprise visits to the office.

What impact will it have on the competitive landscape in India?

Given the ownership restrictions, I don’t expect any conventional consolidation in the industry. There will be more competition between foreign firms and Indian firms. It is much easier to build relationships with a local neighborhood firm than one sitting half way across the world. It will result in more referrals.

Some smaller Indian law firms will see this as an opportunity to create exclusive alliances with foreign firms in India. They may want to do best friend relationships to sign off on the Indian opinion side. The larger Indian firms will retain their identity and work with multiple foreign firms.

Some Indian firms that were largely dependent on foreign referrals for their Indian business might be adversely affected.

Do you foresee challenges to pricing and talent retention?

There will be significant fee increases even for domestic Indian law work.

Whilst more competition would ordinarily mean lower prices, in legal markets it tends to work the other way round. The more ambitious firms will substantially increase their prices. That will have less to do with market forces and more to do with internal imperatives such as talent preservation, technology investment. A rich firm can pay its people better. The rate differences are astronomical. For the same work, international firms charge 5-6 times more. So either they will have to charge Indian rates, which will not happen, or we charge the same as foreign firm rates.

Whilst there will be some talent movements, these will eventually flow both ways. There is almost always a honeymoon period after which the migrant talent largely lands back to their original place. What is underestimated in the beginning is the expectation of targets and performance which becomes quite daunting in some cases. It’s not a one way street at all.

What other outcomes do you expect?

This will result in modernization of business services and investment in high end technology by Indian firms. You cannot go to a gunfight with knives in your hand.

Also, history has shown that whenever markets open up to foreign competition the national champion in any sector lands up doing even better than before.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on foreign law firms

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 12:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.