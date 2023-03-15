JUST IN
CCI approves acquisition of 100% equity share capital of L&T IDPL, KTL
Business Standard

Hero Electric eyeing 1.7-2.5x volume growth in 2023, says MD Naveen Munjal

Asserts that the company is robust not to depend on govt subsidies for survival and growth

Topics
Hero Electric | FAME-II | heavy industry ministry

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric
Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric

Hero Electric's managing director, Naveen Munjal, said on Wednesday that the company's business model is robust enough not to depend on government subsidies for survival and growth. He added that the company is expecting unit sales growth of 1.7-2.5 times in 2023.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:51 IST

`
