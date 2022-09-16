Hero Electric under DRI lens for evading customs duty worth Rs 330 crore

-
ALSO READ
Chinese mobile maker Oppo India evaded customs duty worth Rs 4,389 cr: DRI
DRI detects customs duty evasion of Rs 2,217 cr by Vivo Mobile India
Amid robust tax growth, customs and excise duties decline over 10% in Q1
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 28%; revenue drops 14% to Rs 7,422 cr
Top headlines: Rs 4k-cr duty evasion by Oppo, says DRI; Mindtree Q1 net up
-
Hero Electric is under the lens of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 330 crore. According to a CNBC TV18 report by, the company imported fully assembled e-scooters and declared them as automobile parts. The government has stopped providing subsidies to the company under the FAME scheme.
The DRI in December 2020 issued a show cause notice to the company for evading tax. The company imported e-scooters and e-bikes between 2009 and 2014 and later between 2017 and 2019.
Hero Electric has paid no fines or duties, the report added.
The show cause notice says that the company committed "fraud intentionally" after "proper planning." It added that the DRI would like to recover the company's dues worth Rs 330 crore.
According to the report, the company ordered fully assembled vehicles into the country but later disintegrated them and sent them to different ports across the country to evade tax.
"All the major sub-assemblies of the e-scooters/e-bikes, such as motors, controller, battery, frame, charger and DC-DC converter, were found to have been imported. This established that e-scooters/e-bikes had been imported in CKD condition. More than 90 per cent of the parts of e-scooters/e-bikes as per the bill of material were being imported and only a few minor parts such as clamps, nuts etc. had been procured locally," an official told Economic Times (ET).
Hero Electric, in its response, said that they have been granted a stay by the court and are cooperating with the DRI appropriately.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 15:31 IST