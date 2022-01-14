Hero invests Rs 420 cr in Ather Energy, to unveil its first EV in March

-
Hero Motocorp the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Friday announced a new investment of up to Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy.
Prior to the proposed investment, Hero MotoCorp’s shareholding in Ather Energy was 34.8 per cent. Post the investment, the shareholding will increase and the exact shareholding will be determined upon completion of capital raise round by Ather.
"We were one of the early investors in Ather Energy and have continued to expand our association over the years. We are excited to see the growth of Ather Energy in recent years. Our aim is to expand the Hero MotoCorp brand promise and make EV ownership a convenient, hassle-free, and rewarding experience for customers across the world," Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp said.
The two-wheeler maker said it is addressing the emerging mobility opportunity in a comprehensive manner through a range of organic and inorganic initiatives.
Hero is gearing up to unveil its first Electric Vehicle (EV) in the month of March this year. The vehicle is being developed at the company’s R&D set-up – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Tech Center Germany (TGG) near Munich – and will be produced at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chittoor in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
