Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chairman as independent non-exec director

Two-wheeler maker on Friday said former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the company's board.

Kumar completed his three-year term as chairman of in October 2020.

"Kumar is a career banker with nearly four decades of service with the State Bank of India. His expertise in corporate credit and project finance is well recognised. He currently serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of many other prestigious viz. HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations P Ltd. (BharatPe)," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

also appointed Vasudha Dinodia, an entrepreneur credited with founding the boutique chocolate start-up Choko La in 2005, as a non-executive director on the Board of the company.

Camille Tang was recently appointed as an independent non-executive director on the Board of

She is the co-founder of Convenient Power, which delivers integrated solutions beyond mainstream Analog and Power management products and services.

"With these current appointments, Hero MotoCorp now has 11 Board Members, of which 25% are women, thereby clearly exhibiting the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion, which will significantly enhance the company’s performance," said the company.