Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chairman as independent non-exec director

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Ola to hire 10,000 people for its used car platform, eyes $2-bn GMV
Tata lands a Punch in small car segment
EV Plugs comes up with aggregator service for EV charging
Semiconductor crisis may remain a concern till June 2022: MG Motor India
-
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the company's board.
Kumar completed his three-year term as chairman of SBI in October 2020.
"Kumar is a career banker with nearly four decades of service with the State Bank of India. His expertise in corporate credit and project finance is well recognised. He currently serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of many other prestigious companies viz. HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations P Ltd. (BharatPe)," said the company in a stock exchange filing.
Hero MotoCorp also appointed Vasudha Dinodia, an entrepreneur credited with founding the boutique chocolate start-up Choko La in 2005, as a non-executive director on the Board of the company.
Camille Tang was recently appointed as an independent non-executive director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp.
She is the co-founder of Convenient Power, which delivers integrated solutions beyond mainstream Analog and Power management products and services.
"With these current appointments, Hero MotoCorp now has 11 Board Members, of which 25% are women, thereby clearly exhibiting the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion, which will significantly enhance the company’s performance," said the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU