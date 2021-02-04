Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather starts making EV scooters in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Two-wheeler EV firms see growth in post-Covid demand for personal transport
Tamil Nadu to set up exclusive park for EVs, targets Rs 50k-cr investment
Hero MotoCorp gains 3%, hits over 2-year high on Co's demand forecast
Tamil Nadu grants 100% vehicle tax waiver to EVs, plans dedicated park
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
-
Ather Energy’s new scooter plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has started production with an investment of more than Rs 630 crore, said the Hero MotoCorp-backed electric vehicles start-up on Thursday.
The plant spreads over 400,000 sq. ft and it will manufacture electric scooters along with lithium-ion batteries. Ather did not comment on production, but Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion tweeted a picture of the plant rolling out scooters.
The company has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 635.4 crore in the plan that will create around 4,000 jobs in five years.
"Ather is rapidly scaling up and we need to expand our production capacity to meet the growing demand. The new unit will help us meet the demand for the next few years across the country. Tamil Nadu has been a hub for automobile manufacturing, and they have been working closely with us in their effort to build an EV ecosystem," said Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer of the company, earlier.
Ola Electric is also setting up a 2-million units per annum plant in Tamil Nadu. On December 14, 2020, Ola Electric signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to set up its plant that it said will be the largest for EV scooters in the world.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU