Hero MotoCorp cuts capital expenditure for FY21 by 40% to conserve cash

has pared its capital expenditure for the current fiscal to Rs 600 crore as the market leader seeks to cut costs and conserve cash amid the pandemic, company’s management said in an investor call on Wednesday. The reduction will be applicable in all areas including capacity expansion and renovation, except research and development, the company said.

“Earlier our projected for the current year was Rs 1,000 crore. We have rationalised it to Rs 600 crore for the current year,” said Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer at

Touching upon the demand scenario since the lockdown has been eased, the officials said, the retail uptick has been very encouraging and Hero hopes to clock 80 per cent (volume) of what it was doing before the pandemic struck, in the current month.





This should be around 300,000-350,000 units as it had a monthly run rate of 500,000-550,000 units before Covid-19, Naveen Chauhan, head of sales and after sales at Hero, told analysts. Close to 90 per cent of company’s dealer outlets have resumed operations, he said.

On Tuesday, the maker of Splendor and Passion models reported a decline of 15 per cent in its standalone net profit for the March quarter over a year ago period. Missing the street estimates, it fell to Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year.

The company’s management stopped short of any quarterly or full year guidance on volumes even as they said that the ramp up on both the demand and supply said has been more than satisfactory. Citing good crop output, prediction of normal monsoon as reasons, Hero expects the rural economy to fare better than the urban economy. The region accounts for one in every two motorcycles sold by the company. “It is early days to predict a trend, we will have to watch as we move forward,” said Chouhan.



has potential growth tailwinds in the second half of FY21 from rural recovery and downtrading in motorcycles, said ICICI Securities in a research note on Wednesday. However, in case urban (read high Covid impact) customers seek increased personal transportation scooter segment could stand to gain, Hero remains a weaker player in this category, said the note. The brokerage has cut its EPS (earning per share) for FY21E/FY22E by -8.8 per cent /0.8 per cent, respectively, while maintaining its target multiple at 15x FY22E EPS.