JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Calcutta HC notice to three MP Birla Group companies to appear before it
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp: Despite ops returning to normal, raising volumes a challenge

The management indicated multiple positives, including lower levels of inventory, opening up of 90 per cent of retail network, lower raw material costs and cost reduction efforts

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | auto stocks | Auto sector

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

A weak performance in the March quarter and demand worries dented the Hero MotoCorp stock, which fell 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday. The country’s largest two-wheeler maker refrained from giving FY21 growth guidance given the gradual relaxation of the lockdown across the country and a lack of firm trends of a demand reversal.

While the June quarter will be near washout, volumes for the March quarter were down 25 per cent year on year. Revenue fall, however, was limited to 21 per cent given the 5 per cent uptick in realisations on account of price hikes taken to offset costs ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU