Hero MotoCorp: Despite ops returning to normal, raising volumes a challenge

A weak performance in the March quarter and demand worries dented the Hero MotoCorp stock, which fell 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday. The country’s largest two-wheeler maker refrained from giving FY21 growth guidance given the gradual relaxation of the lockdown across the country and a lack of firm trends of a demand reversal.

While the June quarter will be near washout, volumes for the March quarter were down 25 per cent year on year. Revenue fall, however, was limited to 21 per cent given the 5 per cent uptick in realisations on account of price hikes taken to offset costs ...