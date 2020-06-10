Ore preparation workers at Tata Steel's Dutch facility go on strike

Ore preparation workers at Tata Steel's Dutch operations went on strike on Wednesday demanding protection from job cuts.

"It is the first time in 28 years that people at IJmuiden are on strike and also at a crucial place in the company. That shows how much the people of are concerned," spokesman Roel Berghuis of Dutch labour union FNV, said.

According to FNV Union, this meant that raw materials were no longer available for the blast furnaces, pellet factory and sinter factory.

Commenting on the development, said, "In the current environment of global uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Steel Europe has been working with all the stakeholders, including the unions in both and the UK, to meet the challenges."

The statement further said that the company recognised the uncertainty in the minds of the employees and respected the rights of the workers to demonstrate in IJmuiden steelworks.

Around 400 workers have gone on strike at a time when the is facing headwinds with major customers shut as a result of lockdown measures to contain the the Covid-19 outbreak.





Tata Steel said, "Industrial action will put further pressure on the company’s results as we continue to deal with the impact of lower steel demand caused by the pandemic. It is important that all stakeholders make every effort to keep the company in good health."

The union said that it was inevitable that the workers would be laid off, after the management of Tata Steel did not respond to the demands of the employees.

The union wants, among other things, the guarantee that there will be no redundancies and that no jobs will disappear.



Furthermore, the staff requires that agreements in the Employment Pact are extended until 2026 and that no parts of Tata Steel Netherlands are sold.

However, Tata Steel said, "We have invited the FNV union for a conversation and while it has not responded our door is still open and the company looks forward to an active engagement with the unions in the coming days." The company also said that the goal of the transformation programme was to secure the future for generations of steel workers to come.

The union also said that the strike was also about the company's strategic future. FNV said that the employees absolutely did not want Tata Steel Netherlands and to be merged.

Tata Steel Europe has two steelmaking hubs - Ijmuiden in the Netherlands, and Port Talbot, Wales.

