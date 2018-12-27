Hero MotoCorp may ride on to bumpy road, muted demand may impact revenue

The stock of Hero MotoCorp is down over 5 per cent over the last week on worries that muted demand and rising competitive intensity will impact revenues as well as margins. A slew of brokerages have downgraded the stock, given the headwinds faced by the sector as well as the largest two-wheeler maker.

Most analysts are worried that higher pricing pressure especially in the entry-level motorcycles, which accounts for a third of Hero’s volumes, would force the company to initiate price cuts aggravating the situation. Analysts at Reliance Securities say that the market share fall ...