Hershey eyes bigger bite of India market with launch of global brands

Chocolate maker Hershey has decided to bring its core global portfolio to India, eight years after it began operations here. The firm is launching its chocolate bars and popular Kisses brand of confectioneries across the country, which may significantly ramp up its portfolio in a highly competitive market. This comes at a time when the firm has been struggling to turn profitable here.

Hershey India incurred net losses at least since 2014-15 (FY15). It has, however, managed to cut these down in past two years. From Rs 365 crore net loss in FY15, it’s bottom-line improved to Rs 109 ...