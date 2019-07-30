Hexaware founder Atul Nishar back in edtech with Rs 250 cr start-up

founder Atul Nishar has launched a higher education consultancy with an investment of Rs 250 crore. Azent Overseas Education, co-founded with his daughter Priyanka Nishar, will focus on overseas education counselling in the beginning and gradually build up on other areas of education through acquisitions and partnerships.

“Azent is structured as a public limited company distinguished from the proprietary and partnership model that is prevalent in the advisory industry today,” said Nishar.

The company will take the online-offline model with a few technology driven centres established across Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai while the offline counselling will be provided by counsellors based out of Bengaluru.

Nishar is not new to the educational and tech space as his first entrepreneurial venture was in 1985 which he exited in 2003. He set up in 1990 and exited it in 2013.