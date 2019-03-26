High Court allows Vedanta to take party in Nalco's alumina sale tender

In a major relief to the raw material starved aluminium unit of at Jharsuguda, the has allowed it to participate in the tender floated by public sector National Aluminium Company (Nalco) for sale of surplus alumina.

The verdict has raised the hopes of to procure a sizeable part of its alumina requirement for its 1.25 million tonne aluminium plant having SEZ status from within Odisha, thereby improving the plant’s capacity utilisation and also bringing down the cost of production. Procurement of alumina from is expected to result in a saving of 20 dollars per tonne towards the logistics cost.

had gone to the court after being repeatedly denied the scope to participate in the tender for sale of alumina by Nalco, the biggest producer of the commodity in the country, on the ground that the sale is restricted to only “overseas” as per a policy of 2005. exports over 1.2 million tonne of alumina annually after meeting in-house need of metal smelter at Angul.

Following the hearing on the matter, the bench comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra today observed, “We declare that the petitioner No.1 (Vedanta) should be considered eligible to participate with all prevailing conditions of tender”.

Apart from “overseas” sale clause, counsel argued that if Vedanta is allowed to participate in the tender, it will create unhealthy competition and affect the economic stability of Nalco leading to staff retrenchment.

However, Vedanta countered that the government of India policy treats SEZs as deemed foreign territory and sales to SEZ units are treated as exports. Concurring with this, the court said, 'Industry' or the 'Commercial Establishment' situated in is not an Indian company and is Foreign legal entity by legal fiction.

On Nalco’s fear of competition, the court inferred, every company has to meet with international competition. As the Vedanta unit has a tag of SEZ, it is not allowed to dispose of the goods at the local market, thus making the apprehension of competition redundant.

The court said, If Vedanta is not allowed to participate in the tender of Nalco, then it has to import the raw material and in that process spend huge amount of ship fare which will add cost to the company, whereas if it is allowed to purchase from Nalco, then the Indian raw material can be used within India and will serve the purpose of new policy of the Central Government i.e. “Make in India”.

“Merely because some resolution is passed by the opposite party-Nalco in 2005 and it has not been challenged for 15 years, it is not sine qua non nor is it a rule. It has to be interpreted when it is challenged before the Court”, the bench said.

Vedanta had set up the aluminium SEZ at Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore which formed the major part of the country’s single largest smelting capacity of 1.6 million tonne at a single location. The unit intended to use alumina from Vedanta’s Lanjigarh refinery to produce aluminium. But with the Lanjigarh plant running into problem due to bauxite crunch following denial of mining at Niyamgiri on grounds of ecology and tribal protests, the Jharsuguda smelter was forced to import alumina from countries like Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and China even to operate at a reduced capacity. Recently, more than 12,000 people from Jharsuguda had signed a petition to the state government and Nalco authorities urging facilitation of sale of alumina by the PSU firm to Vedanta.