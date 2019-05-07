High-single digit volume growth key for FMCG stocks to sustain valuation

A relatively optimistic volume outlook in key categories and sturdy improvement in profitability in the March 2019 quarter (Q4) boded well for the Marico stock - up about six per cent on Tuesday, when the Nifty FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) index traded flat.

The Nifty FMCG index has, in fact, shed about three per cent so far in May, ever since companies published Q4 results. Slower volume growth in Q4 reported by some of the major names such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur India, Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products spell bad news for the sector- mainly that of ...