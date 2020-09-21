Reliance Jio looks to take on incumbent operators in postpaid mobile market

Reliance Jio is working on a plan to make a big push in the postpaid mobile market to take on incumbent operators who dominate this segment.

As far as postpaid is concerned, it has a tariff plan, of Rs 199, which it did not promote and it accounts for less than 1 per cent of its customers. According to those in the know, it could be bundled with its proposed Android smartphones (it is working with Google), and offer international roaming at lower rates, a priority subscriber identity module (SIM) set-up and services, and features like data sharing and other value-added ...