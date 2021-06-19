Higher capex spends likely to impact tyre maker Ceat's return ratios

Tyre maker Ceat has announced an ambitious plan to enhance its market share and take leadership positions in multiple categories over the next five years. The company is eyeing a market share of 30-35 per cent in two and three wheelers as compared to 28-30 per cent now while the target for passenger car radials is 20 per cent from 13-15 per cent now.

The company also seeks to become a top three player in the truck and bus tyre segment while growing its international business three-fold over this period. While the company is a leader in two and three wheelers, it trails market leaders ...