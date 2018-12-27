Higher competition could slow down Eicher Motors' cash cow; stock falls

The Eicher Motor stock is down about 5 per cent since its monthly highs, on worries that increasing competition and muted volume growth will dent its performance over the next few quarters. While the premium motorcycle segment is growing faster than the overall segment growth, new competition is expected to chip away at the company’s cash cow segment — the 350cc segment.

While the company has bikes with higher capacity engines, the 350cc segment accounts for 93 per cent of the firm’s volumes and remains the mainstay for the company. Among its latest ...