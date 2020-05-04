Higher dependence on hair oil segment puts Marico on slippery slope

While there have been expectations of a change in consumer buying behaviour amid the Covid-19 outbreak, with greater preference towards essential items such as food and hygiene, Marico’s higher dependence on hair oil category (Parachute rigid and value added hair oil or VAHO), which is relatively discretionary in nature, took a toll on its performance in March 2020 quarter (Q4).

In fact, Marico’s management indicated a change in strategy going ahead depending upon the demand pattern. This includes lowering investments in the most-discretionary personal care segments such as ...