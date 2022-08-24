JUST IN
How an unpaid loan aided Adani firms to make hostile takeover bid for NDTV
Higher fuel costs and competitive pressures may affect IndiGo's gains
Newsmaker: Clock clearly ticking for Prannoy Roy in NDTV ownership battle
Vedanta not to prune $2-bn capex target for FY23: CEO Sunil Duggal
Tata Neu, HDFC Bank partner to launch two co-branded credit card variants
Incentivise alternative technology for small cars: Maruti Suzuki chairman
Top headlines:Nitish wins trust vote; DreamFolks IPO sails through on Day 1
How BSNL can turn around its fortune post Rs 1.64-trn govt package
Uber India created Rs 44,600 cr in value for economy in 2021: Report
Tinder owner Match ups CCI pressure on Apple in India with new case: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Newsmaker: Clock clearly ticking for Prannoy Roy in NDTV ownership battle
How an unpaid loan aided Adani firms to make hostile takeover bid for NDTV
Business Standard

Higher fuel costs and competitive pressures may affect IndiGo's gains

Yields have been higher in Q2; market leader continues to gain market share

Topics
Aviation industry | IndiGo

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft
Yields for the company had hit record levels of Rs 5.24 in the June quarter (demand is typically much stronger than the current quarter) and were ahead of Street estimates which had pegged the same at Rs 4.

The stock of India’s largest airline InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has gained about 23 per cent since the beginning of July. This was led by expectations of rising yields and market-share gains. While yields have remained high in a seasonally weak quarter, its market share in July was hovering just under 59 per cent. Brokerages are, however, divided over the extent of gains, given the concerns related to elevated fuel costs and competitive pressures.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Aviation industry

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 20:06 IST

`
.