Higher fuel costs and competitive pressures may affect IndiGo's gains

Yields for the company had hit record levels of Rs 5.24 in the June quarter (demand is typically much stronger than the current quarter) and were ahead of Street estimates which had pegged the same at Rs 4.

The stock of India’s largest airline InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has gained about 23 per cent since the beginning of July. This was led by expectations of rising yields and market-share gains. While yields have remained high in a seasonally weak quarter, its market share in July was hovering just under 59 per cent. Brokerages are, however, divided over the extent of gains, given the concerns related to elevated fuel costs and competitive pressures.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.