Hindalco: Better domestic show, Novelis outlook can help stock re-rate

With metal prices rebounding significantly from their lows on the London Metal Exchange (LME), Hindalco is seen as a key beneficiary among Indian majors. The company has continued to report reasonable financial performance in the recent past despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19-led demand disruption and slowdown.

Not surprising, the stock is among top picks of brokerages that are anticipating more upside as the operating environment improves further. Aluminium prices on the LME saw lows of close to $1,421 a tonne in April, and averaged $1,497 in the June quarter versus $1,690 ...