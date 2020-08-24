Strong momentum in agri tyre exports to help Balkrishna Industries

Even as peers are struggling for growth, Balkrishna Industries is expected to benefit from strong demand for agriculture tyres. This coupled with backward integration is expected to help Balkrishna Industries post strong revenue growth as well as improve profitability.

The stock which has gained over 40 per cent over the last three months is expected to get support from the demand trends. Led by Europe, agriculture tyre exports from India have been strong and are up over 40 per cent y-o-y in July. Balkrishna Industries is expected to be a major beneficiary of this trend as it gets 60 ...